Traditional village festivals, queer filmmakers, street food markets, car-free days, intimate concerts…

In Nicosia

The Nicosia International Festival lifts the curtain with an esteemed and dazzling dance production by Konstantinos Rigos and the Greek National Opera this Thursday and Friday. The Golden Age is a shiny, dizzy dance performance that combines contemporary dance and the world of ballet to bring new meanings to the stage. The anticipated performance carries the signature of Rigos, the esteemed artistic director of the Opera-Ballet, who will be in Nicosia this weekend.

On Friday, the locals’ favourite street food market makes its first comeback for the season. Fork Food Market will once again take over Nicosia Municipal Gardens at 7pm. On the menu this time are Italian sandwiches, beefburgers, bao buns, pad Thai noodles, fried chicken burgers, BBQ meat, pork belly sandwiches, falafels and churros.

Meanwhile, in downtown Nicosia, the 6th Queer Wave will continue with film screenings from queer filmmakers or that address queer topics. Short films, feature films, discussions, workshops and parties are happening throughout the weekend at NiMAC.

Nicosia also participates in the European Mobility Week 2025 with exciting, free events. On Saturday, pedestrians, cyclists and roller skaters can head to Eleftheria Square to be part of a big parade that will cross the city and end back at the square for a party with DJs. On Sunday, the event Car-Free Day – Laou Laou Open Streets will open up the streets of Ayioi Omoloyites neighbourhood to the people. Closed for cars, street corners, creative spaces and public spots will host a series of artistic activities and interventions for the whole family.

In Limassol and Paphos

The Stantar Kkomety Festival will bring a series of stand-up performances from local and international comedians to the heart of Limassol this weekend. Until Sunday night, open mic events, group performances, crowd-work shows, workshops and late-night parties will share the laughter and good vibes. Over 50 comedians will perform in 40 shows across the festival’s four days, split between Theatro Ena and Sto Dromo bar and sidebar events at Hustlers and Kyklos Mousiki Skini.

An anticipated event this week for Cyprus and the region’s electronic music fans is BEONIX, which returns to ETKO to transform it into a futuristic festival land with experience corners and performances. Some of the biggest names in the global DJ scene are performing in Limassol this weekend, including Armin Van Buuren, Adriatique and Boris Brejcha.

In Paphos, music lovers will be treated to two classical music concerts this weekend. As the concert series Technopolis 20 Classics makes its comeback for a new season, it presents a piano and cello recital on Friday at Markideio Theatre with Romanian cellist Andrei Ioniță and Russian pianist Igor Andreev. On Sunday, the second concert of the series will welcome the talented young Cypriot pianist Anna Avramidou on the theatre’s stage, joined by Andrei Ioniță and pianist Igor Andreev to present solo and chamber music masterpieces.

Processed with VSCO with a6 preset

In the villages

Events spread outside the main cities as well this week. Flasou village, for example, hosts its 5th Traditional Festival on Saturday with a rich agenda including crafty activities, food, live music and dance performances. The free Famagusta region will fill with concerts as the Municipality of Paralimni-Deryneia Music Festival takes place. Musical tributes to the great Cypriot icons, ensembles from near and far will perform in outdoor venues all around the district, and most of the concerts are free.

In Ayia Napa, the Days of Ceramic Art and Clay will place the island’s ceramic artisans and history in the spotlight. Across Friday, Saturday and Sunday, central Ayia Napa will host exhibitions, workshops, lectures and markets all about the art of the clay.

Finally, Kalopanagiotis will welcome the all-female choir Amalgamation for a special concert this Saturday at 7.30pm. Presenting its latest performance -Earth, Water, Air, the concert is based on and inspired by the plasticity of clay and the power of collective expression. Through polyphonic harmonies, a capella sounds and the use of symbolic items, the choir is set to offer an experiential event that connects sound with the earth, the water and the air.

The Golden Age

Dance party performance by Konstantinos Rigos and the Greek National Opera. Part of Nicosia International Festival 2025. September 18-19. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. Tickets from €20. https://www.more.com/cy-en/tickets/dance/xrysi-epoxi-tou-mpaletou-ethnikis-lyrikis-skinis-konstantinou-rigou

Fork Food Market

Street food market. September 19. Nicosia Municipal Gardens, Nicosia. 7pm. Free entrance. Tel: 96-395261. www.forkfoodmarket.com

6th Queer Wave

10 days of queer film screenings, workshops, discussions, and Q&As. September 21. NiMAC, Nicosia. https://queerwave.com/

European Mobility Week 2025

Sustainable mobility events, parades, parties, cinema and cycling routes as part of European movement. Throughout Nicosia, Aglantzia, Engomi and Agios Dometios. Until September 22. Free. www.nicosia.org.cy

Stantar Kkomety Festival

Four-day comedy festival with live performances and more. September 18-21. Theatro Ena and Sto Dromo bar, Limassol. In Greek and English. https://www.stantarkkomety.com/

BEONIX

Electronic music festival. September 19-21. ETKO Winery, Limassol. www.beonix.art

Cello and Piano Duet Concert

With Romanian cellist Andrei Ioniță and Russian pianist Igor Andreev. Part of the Technopolis 20 Classics concert series. September 19. Markideio Theatre, Paphos. 8pm. €25. Tel: 7000-2420. www.technopolis20.com

Solo & Chamber Music Masterpieces

Concert withyoung Cypriot pianist Anna Avramidou, cellist Andrei Ioniță and pianist Igor Andreev. Part of the Technopolis 20 Classics concert series. September 21. Markideio Theatre, Paphos. 6pm. €25. Tel: 7000-2420. www.technopolis20.com

5th Traditional Flasou Festival

Annual traditional festival with craft activities, live music and dancing. September 20. Courtyard of Flasou–Linou Primary School, Nicosia district. 4.30pm. Free entrance

Municipality of Paralimni–Deryneia Music Festival

Five nights of open-air concerts, theatrical performances and musical tributes. Until September 21. Throughout the free Famagusta district. 8.30pm. Free entrance. https://pdm.org.cy/festival-mousikis-dimou-paralimniou-deryneias/

Days of Ceramic Art and Clay

1st edition of a three-day event with exhibitions, workshops, lectures and markets. September 19-21. Central square Giorgos Seferis, Ayia Napa. Free entrance. www.agianapa.org.cy

Amalgamation Choir

Performance by the all-female choir. September 20. Kalopanagiotis village. 7.30pm. Free entrance