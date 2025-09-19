A dragon blocks the water from reaching the thirsty kingdom of Cyprus. In exchange for allowing it to quench the island’s inhabitants, it demands human sacrifices. The Queen of Cyprus turns to her two most powerful castles and asks their residents for advice on how the kingdom should face the dragon.

Marina Katsari (storyteller, theatre pedagogue), Vangelis Yettos (musician, author) and Christina Charalambidou (music pedagogue) design and animate a series of workshops for children this autumn. Happening across all districts of Cyprus for free, the Medieval Tales of Cyprus workshops will be a fascinating, participatory series, engaging children through drama, theatre, music and creative writing.

Starting in October and running until November in various locations, the Greek-language workshops will encourage children to use their imagination. In doing so, they will embark on creative journeys while discovering more about medieval Cyprus.

Through storytelling, role-play, pantomime, writing and music, children will become the Queen’s subjects and will be called upon to find the solution. Knights, blacksmiths, wizards, cooks, heirs, diplomats, tailors, farmers, jesters and treasurers will come to life within the two castles of the story, while the young participants create, collaborate and compose the final decision to be given to the Queen. Carefully chosen venues, along with the theatrical sets and props the children use, are set to create an unforgettable atmosphere.

Yet it is not just medieval venues and charming storytelling that make up this workshop series. Artificial Intelligence and Sound Technology will also be creatively incorporated alongside all the other workshop elements, bringing innovation into the narrative and allowing children to see how modern tools work together with their imagination to build new worlds.

The first workshop will take place at the Medieval Manor of Palaipaphos in Kouklia on October 4 at 10am. Then, the series will travel to Ayia Napa and the Thalassa Museum on October 11 before heading to Limassol for a workshop at Xydadiko on November 8. The next workshop will take place at the Psevdas Community Council on November 15 and finally at ARTos House in Nicosia on November 22, with two workshops, one at 10am and another at 11.45am.

The workshops will welcome children aged seven to ten years old who speak Greek and book a spot early as participation follows a first-come, first-served basis.

Medieval Tales of Cyprus

Interactive workshop series for children. Facilitated by Marina Katsari (storyteller, theatre pedagogue), Vangelis Yettos (musician, author) and Dr. Christina Charalambidou (music pedagogue). Medieval Manor of Palaipafos, Kouklia, Paphos. October 4. Thalassa Museum, Ayia Napa. October 11. Xydadiko, Limassol. November 8. Psevdas Community Council, Larnaca district. November 15. ARTos House, Nicosia. November 22. 10am. In Greek. Free. Booking and information at 97-778714