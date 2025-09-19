The prosecutor in the case of the five Greek Cypriots in the north accused of privacy violations, trespassing and breaching the peace at a civilian court in Trikomo on Friday said he was “not ready” to proceed with the case.

As such, it was adjourned until September 26 by judge Semra Kaymaklili. It was also clarified that while all five Greek Cypriots face charges of trespassing and breaching the peace while in Trikomo on July 19, only two of them will be charged with privacy violations.

Those two are the man whose father was before 1974 the owner of the land they were visiting near Trikomo, and his wife.

According to newspaper Ozgur Gazete’s editor-in-chief Pinar Barut, who was present in court, defence lawyer Oncel Polili requested that all three charges be heard simultaneously.

However, she said, prosecutor Aysin Bilgin had initially said he was not ready to proceed with the case, before saying “let’s see what the outcome of the military court will be”, in reference to the charges the five face at a military court in northern Nicosia related to their alleged illegal entry into the north.

To this, Polili said the final witnesses in that case will be heard next Wednesday, with closing statements and then a decision to be made “in due course”.

At the military court, the police and the prosecution allege that when the five crossed in one car from the British Dhekelia base through the Strovilia crossing point, near Famagusta, only four identity cards were handed over for inspection on the Turkish Cypriot side of the crossing point.

As such, one of the five Greek Cypriots has been charged with illegally entering the north, while the other four are accused of aiding and abetting the illegal entry. The five Greek Cypriots deny the charges.

The prosecution had in that case said on Thursday that there would be no more prosecution witnesses called.