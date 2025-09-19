The Larnaca municipality announced on Friday that a new system enabling people with mobility difficulties to enter the sea has been installed at Kastela beach.

The iSEATRAC Mover system was set up under the EU’s Horizon Europe “InclusiveSpaces” project, which is supported by the European Commission.

“InclusiveSpaces aims to design, monitor and evaluate urban spaces to ensure accessibility and inclusion for all residents, while also enhancing resilience to climate change,” the municipality said.

The iSEATRAC Mover provides autonomous sea access for people with mobility challenges. Powered by photovoltaic panels, it operates in an environmentally friendly, energy-self-sufficient way.

To use the system, a key is stored in a secure box marked with a contact number. Users can call or text the number to receive an access code and must return the key after use.

People who already have remote controls used at other beaches across the island can also use them at Kastela.

The municipality described the installation as another step toward creating inclusive public spaces in Larnaca, promoting equality and improving quality of life for residents and visitors alike.