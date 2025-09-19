Guest recipes with Lidl Food Academy

Tom Kha Gai – Thai Coconut Soup with Chicken

400ml chicken broth

400ml coconut milk

400g boneless and skinless chicken fates, cut into 2.5 cm pieces.

1 lemongrass stalk, crushed

1 tablespoon ginger, finely chopped

3 lime leaves of kafir, crushed and torn into large pieces, or zest of a lime with 2 bay leaves

2 small hot peppers, broken or cut into large pieces

30ml fish sauce

1 teaspoon brown sugar

150g pleurotus mushrooms, cut into bite-sized pieces

Juice from a lime

Spring onion and coriander, finely chopped, for garnish

Jasmine rice for serving

Boil the chicken broth and then add the chicken as well.

Simmer over low heat for 15 minutes, until the chicken is tender.

Add the coconut milk, lemongrass, ginger, lime leaves (or bay leaf zest), peppers, mushrooms, fish sauce and sugar.

Simmer for 5 minutes so that the soup is fragrant.

Turn off the heat and add the lime juice.

Remove the lemongrass.

Garnish the soup with spring onion and coriander and serve hot.

You can accompany it with jasmine rice or enjoy it neat.

Pad Thai with Beef

150g rice noodles

3 tablespoon(s) vegetable oil

2 eggs, beaten

200g beef tenderloin cut into thin strips

1 teaspoon chopped red chilli

1 chopped spring onion

40ml fish sauce

2 teaspoons brown sugar

Juice from a lime

100g bean sprouts

To serve

4 tablespoons fried onion

4 tablespoon(s) unsalted roasted pistachios

Coriander leaves

Prepare the rice noodles: In a large bowl, add lukewarm water and place the rice noodles for 10 minutes or until tender. Drain and put them back in the bowl along with 1 tablespoon oil, so that they do not stick together.

Prepare the eggs: Place the eggs in another bowl. Beat the mixture lightly. In a frying pan, cook the eggs with a tablespoon of vegetable oil (as scrambled eggs).

Prepare the beef: In a large frying pan or wok, add 1 tablespoon of oil and, after it is hot, sauté the beef and chili.

When the beef is cooked, add the spring onion, fish sauce, lime juice and sugar and mix well.

Finally, add the noodles, the bean sprouts and the cooked egg.

Serve on a platter, or four small bowls, and sprinkle with peanuts, fried onion, and coriander leaves.