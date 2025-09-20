Bicycles, city strolls and Sunday events are coming up in Paphos on Sunday as the town joins the events of European Mobility Week. Paphos municipality organises an afternoon cycling event for all this week titled Because I Can – Also by Bicycle.

“Since 2002,” say organisers, “European Mobility Week has been established as the most important institution at European level for promoting sustainable mobility models and, by extension, for shaping and fostering environmental awareness. The aim of the activities carried out during this period is to encourage European local authorities to introduce and promote sustainable modes of transport, and to raise citizens’ awareness about using alternative ways of moving around their city.”

Actively supporting the vision and objectives of European Mobility Week, Paphos municipality invites the public to join the event starting from Kennedy Square at 6pm. The ride is organised in collaboration with the Paphos Cycling Club and the company Next Bike, which will provide bikes to those who need one, given they have registered.

“The purpose of the event,” conclude organisers, “is to send the message that we can make use of alternative means of transport to move around our city. In this way, we not only maintain good physical health, but also contribute actively to reducing air pollution and noise.”

Because I Can – Also by Bicycle

Cycling event by the Municipality of Paphos, as part of the European Mobility Week. September 21. Meeting point: Kennedy Square, Paphos. 6pm Free