The Merseyside derby returns this weekend with Premier League leaders Liverpool hosting a stronger-looking Everton in what promises to be a fiery clash at Anfield.

Arne Slot’s Liverpool side are riding high after a scintillating 3-2 Champions League win over Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, sealed by Virgil van Dijk’s stoppage-time header.

Remarkably, the Reds have found a way to win with goals in the final ten minutes in every game this season.

“We’re so fit that we’re able to push one more time,” Slot said after Wednesday’s thriller.

“There will probably be games where we need a goal in the last minutes and (other games) we don’t, but what I can assure you, even if we don’t score it, we will try to push for it.

“That is the mentality this team has, but it should not only be about mentality, it’s also how fit we are.”

Britain’s record signing Alexander Isak could see more time on the pitch after playing 60 minutes in his Liverpool debut on Wednesday.

“I was positively surprised how fit he was,” Slot said of Isak, who was signed from Newcastle United at transfer deadline.

Everton, under David Moyes, have surprised many this season. Currently sixth, they have shown defensive grit with three clean sheets in their last five matches, and Jack Grealish has been a revelation on loan, injecting flair and creativity in attack.

Sunday’s showdown between Arsenal and Manchester City at the Emirates is one with potential title race ramifications.

Arsenal, second in the table, have started the season with three wins from four and boast the league’s best defensive record, conceding just once.

Manchester City, meanwhile, are eighth and still finding their rhythm, but their 3-0 demolition of Manchester United last weekend was a reminder of their attacking prowess, with Erling Haaland netting twice.

Ange Postecoglou looks for his first victory since taking over as Nottingham Forest manager away at promoted Burnley on Saturday.

Forest conceded twice in stoppage time on Wednesday night in a shock 3-2 loss at second-tier Swansea City in the League Cup third round.

The Australian replaced Nuno Espirito Santo at the City Ground this month.

Forest are 15th in the table, two spots above Burnley.

Beleaguered Manchester United host Chelsea on Saturday amid swirling questions about the future of United boss Ruben Amorim. Despite spending over £200 million ($273 million) on new signings over the summer, United have shown little sign of improvement.

Their horrible start to the season included a shock League Cup second-round exit at the hands of fourth-tier Grimsby Town and their 3-0 thrashing by City last weekend, after which Amorim insisted he would not change his coaching philosophy at Old Trafford.

Third-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who have three wins from four league games plus a Champions League victory, look to continue their sizzling start to the season when they travel to Brighton on Saturday.

Struggling West Ham United, Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers all look to climb out of the drop zone.

West Ham, 18th with just one win as pressure on manager Graham Potter grows, host Crystal Palace, while last-placed Wolves host Leeds United, with both games scheduled for Saturday.

Villa, who are 19th and have yet to score a league goal this season, visit Sunderland on Sunday.