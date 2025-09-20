President Nikos Christodoulides travelled to New York on Saturday from Toronto to take part in the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly. He will address the general assembly during the High-level Week and hold a series of bilateral and multilateral meetings.

One of the most significant events will be a joint meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar. The meeting follows the multilateral conference in New York last July and forms part of continuing UN efforts to restart Cyprus settlement talks.

During his stay, President Christodoulides will meet several heads of state and government, as well as senior officials of international organisations.

He is also scheduled to hold talks with business leaders from the energy, technology and financial sectors.

The programme includes meetings with the Cypriot diaspora, which the government describes as an important partner in promoting national positions and strengthening ties with the United States.

On September 22, the president will hold separate meetings with Jordan’s King Abdullah II and senior executives from Chevron and Amazon.

The next day, September 23, he will attend a reception hosted by the UN secretary-general for world leaders and take part in the opening session of the assembly. Later that day, he and First Lady Philippa Karsera Christodoulides will attend a reception hosted by US President Donald Trump and the first lady of the United States.

He will also hold separate meetings with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun.

On September 24, President Christodoulides will address the Assembly, underlining Cyprus’ commitment to international law and stressing the need for a fair and lasting solution to the Cyprus problem, based on UN resolutions and European Union principles.

The following day, September 25, he will hold a bilateral meeting with the UN secretary-general to discuss the latest developments on Cyprus. He will also host a lunch for the permanent representatives of the five permanent members of the Security Council.

Other engagements that day include meetings with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and officials from ExxonMobil.

On September 26, he will meet the Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al Hamad Al Sabah. On September 27, a joint meeting with Guterres and Tatar is scheduled, as part of the UN’s ongoing efforts for renewed talks.

The president will return to Cyprus the same day. He is accompanied in New York by Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis, Deputy Minister of European Affairs Marilena Raouna, diplomatic office director Doros Venezis, and other officials.