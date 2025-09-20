A 16-year-old boy was on Saturday placed in police custody for four days, following an alleged assault in Larnaca.

The order was issued by the Larnaca district court to allow police to continue their investigations.

Police said they were alerted around 9pm on Friday, about an injured person in a residential building in Larnaca. Officers went to the scene and found a 41-year-old man with a head injury.

The man reportedly told police that he had been attacked by a group of people who hit him.

He was taken to Larnaca general hospital, where he received first aid and was later discharged.

Police obtained evidence against the 16-year-old and he was arrested under a court warrant to assist with inquiries and appeared before the Larnaca district court which ordered his detention for four days.