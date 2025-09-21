Agriculture Minister Maria Panayiotou will participate in the EU Agriculture and Fisheries Council, taking place in Brussels on Monday and Tuesday, her ministry announced on Sunday.

Panayiotou is set to depart for Brussels on Sunday ahead of the high-level meetings, where ministers will begin discussions on the future of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) beyond 2027. The European Commission will present its initial proposals during the meeting.

According to the ministry, ministers will also address issues related to EU trade and external trade agreements with third countries, with a particular focus on their impact on the primary sector.

In the fisheries sector, the agenda includes a review of the proposed financial framework for 2028–2034. This framework is expected to support the Common Fisheries Policy, the EU Ocean Pact, and the aquaculture strategy. Additionally, ministers will exchange views on upcoming negotiations with the United Kingdom, Norway, and other coastal states concerning fishing quotas for 2026.

On the sidelines of the Council meeting, Panayiotou is scheduled to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ireland’s Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine. The MoU will outline cooperation between the two ministries in preparation for Cyprus’ upcoming EU Council Presidency, which begins in January 2026.

During her stay in Brussels, the minister will also hold a series of bilateral meetings with Members of the European Parliament to discuss key priorities and preparations for Cyprus’ EU Council Presidency.