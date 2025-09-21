The number of pending asylum applications in Cyprus has dropped by 26% so far in 2025, with authorities reporting significantly faster processing times, according to figures released by the Deputy Ministry of Migration and International Protection on Sunday.

In a post on platform X, the presidency cited recent data showing that from January to August this year, the Asylum Service issued 8,546 decisions, of which 95% — or 8,123 — were negative.

Regarding Syrian nationals, the ministry said that in 4,112 cases either asylum applications were withdrawn or protection status was revoked. Of these, 3,541 individuals were repatriated.

During the same period, voluntary and enforced returns of third-country nationals reached 9,033 — a sharp increase compared to 2,358 in the whole of 2022.

Irregular arrivals also saw a dramatic decrease, dropping to 1,606 between January and August 2025, compared to 9,307 in 2022.

Occupancy at the Pournara reception centre also fell significantly, from 1,890 residents in 2022 to just 266 in the same period of 2025.

According to the ministry, Cyprus now ranks first among frontline Mediterranean countries in voluntary relocations, with over 3,000 individuals relocated under the EU’s Voluntary Solidarity Mechanism, alongside Greece, Italy, Malta and Spain.

“All measures are implemented in full compliance with international and European law, safeguarding the sustainability of the asylum system and protecting those who are genuinely in need,” the deputy ministry said.

The presidency added that the progress reflects coordinated action across ministries and services, aimed at strengthening public security and maintaining social cohesion.