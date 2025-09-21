Israel says the decisions reward murderers

Britain, Canada and Australia all recognised a Palestinian state on Sunday in a move borne out of frustration over the Gaza war and intended to promote a two-state solution but which is also bound to anger Israel and its main ally, the United States.

The three nations’ decision aligned them with about 140 other countries which also back Palestinians’ aspiration to forge an independent homeland from the Israeli-occupied territories.

Britain’s decision carried particular symbolic weight given its major role in Israel’s creation as a modern nation in the aftermath of World War Two.

“Today, to revive the hope of peace for the Palestinians and Israelis, and a two-state solution, the United Kingdom formally recognises the State of Palestine,” Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on X.

Other nations, including France, are expected to follow suit this week at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

ISRAELI MINISTER SAYS DECISION REWARDS ‘MURDERERS’

Israel’s Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said that Britain, Canada and Australia’s decisions on Sunday were a reward for “murderers”, a reference to the Hamas militant group whose October 2023 attack triggered the nearly two-year war.

That assault killed 1,200 people and saw 251 others taken hostage, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel’s ensuing campaign has killed more than 65,000 Palestinians, most of them civilians, according to Gazan health authorities, and has spread famine, demolished most buildings and displaced most of the population – in many cases multiple times.

Palestinian Foreign Minister Varsen Aghabekian Shahin welcomed countries recognising a Palestinian state.

“It is a move bringing us closer to sovereignty and independence. It might not end the war tomorrow, but it’s a move forward, which we need to build on and amplify,” she said.

Western governments have been under pressure from many in their parties and populations angry at the ever-rising death toll in Gaza and images of starving children.

“Canada recognises the State of Palestine and offers our partnership in building the promise of a peaceful future for both the State of Palestine and the State of Israel,” Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Sunday.

Israeli minister Ben-Gvir said he would propose at the next cabinet meeting to apply sovereignty in the West Bank – de facto annexation of land Israel seized in a 1967 war. He also said the Western-backed Palestinian Authority, which exercises limited self-rule in the West Bank, should be dismantled.