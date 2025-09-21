Cabinet approved a support package of up to €1.515 million for farmers who suffered crop damage during the 2024/2025 growing season because of adverse weather conditions, it emerged on Sunday.

In a statement issued on Wednesday that emerged on Sunday, the Agriculture Ministry said the decision was taken during the cabinet’s meeting on September 17, following a proposal submitted by the ministry.

The aid package will cover damages sustained in crops including olives, avocados, bananas, artichokes, winter potatoes, citrus fruits, and loquats. The funding also includes a final instalment of emergency support for potato growers affected by Storm Coral earlier this year.

“The goal is to offer tangible support to farmers, helping stabilise and ensure the long-term sustainability of the primary sector,” the ministry said.

Payments will be made in stages, beginning in the coming days and expected to conclude by the end of October 2025. The ministry highlighted that the timeline represents a significant acceleration compared to previous years, when similar compensations were typically disbursed in December.

The funds will be distributed either through the National Framework for State Aid in response to Adverse Weather Events, or under the EU’s de minimis regulation (EU Regulation 1408/2013), depending on the case.

“With this approval, the payment cycle for these specific crops and damages is concluded. Any new losses arising later this year will be assessed separately through the risk management schemes administered by the Agricultural Insurance Organisation,” the statement added.

Farmers seeking more information are encouraged to contact the Risk Management Branch of the Department of Agriculture at 22408540 or reach out to their local District Agricultural Offices.