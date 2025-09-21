Main opposition parties Akel and Disy have entered into a political row, following a circular sent by the Israeli government to Cyprus, calling for all antisemitic graffiti to be removed, it emerged on Sunday.

The controversy was sparked following reports that the Israeli Ministry of Diaspora Affairs had sent a circular to the Cypriot government, urging the removal of graffiti it deemed antisemitic.

The row has escalated further with Akel criticising the circular, passed on to municipality leaders, and the government’s handling of the situation and overall stance on the Israel-Gaza war.

Akel accused the government of “submissiveness” toward what it described as an “apartheid state,” and criticised President Nikos Christodoulides for allegedly allowing a foreign government to influence domestic policy.

In a strongly worded statement, Akel spokesman Giorgos Koukoumas questioned the government’s decision to act on Israel’s request, saying, “Is it now considered antisemitism to display a Palestinian flag or to call for an end to genocide?”

He added that over 60,000 people had been killed in Gaza, while protests around the world condemned Israel’s actions. “The government is not only silent in the face of these atrocities but is actively silencing the Cypriot people,” he claimed, referring to the reported instructions to remove graffiti showing solidarity with Palestine.

Akel further accused the ruling administration of transforming the Republic into “a propaganda tool” for the Israeli government and insisted that such measures would not deter expressions of solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Responding to the criticism, Disy defended the government and criticised Akel for what it called an ideologically rigid and selective approach to international affairs.

“It is not surprising,” Disy said in a statement. “Akel has historically addressed global issues through ideological blinders — whether it was supporting the Soviet Union, opposing Cyprus’ accession to the EEC, or denouncing NATO without any consideration of Cyprus’ national interests.”

Disy questioned whether Akel would have reacted similarly if the complaints had come from the Palestinian side, and stressed the need for “balanced and responsible political discourse” in foreign policy.

“The country requires a foreign policy rooted in principles — the defence of human rights, respect for international law — but also calm and realism,” Disy said. “What Cyprus does not need is the dogmatic echo of past decades.”

The government has not officially commented on the reports of the circular from Israel or whether it had issued any directive to local municipalities.

The incident has revived debate over freedom of expression in Cyprus, especially in the context of international conflicts, with some critics warning against blurring the line between hate speech and political dissent.

According to social media and the organisation Afoa, pro-Palestinian murals in cities like Limassol have been repeatedly removed, only to be repainted again — part of what some describe as a “graffiti war” reflecting wider public sentiment on the Gaza conflict.

The alleged email calling for the graffiti to be removed

The issue also highlights growing tensions around Cyprus’ evolving strategic relationship with Israel, particularly in the military and energy sectors. While the two countries have strengthened ties in recent years, critics say the partnership should not come at the expense of Cyprus’ independence in foreign policy.