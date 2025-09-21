Gabriel Martinelli’s last-gasp equaliser gave Arsenal a 1-1 draw at home to Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday, cancelling out Erling Haaland’s early goal to give the Gunners a barely-deserved point.

City scored from a rapid counter in the ninth minute, Tijjani Reijnders breaking from deep with Haaland on his shoulder before he played the Norwegian striker in to finish coolly past David Raya.

Arsenal looked short on ideas before a double change at halftime gave them more impetus, substitute Eberechi Eze forcing a sharp save from Gianluigi Donnarumma as the hosts swarmed all over an uncharacteristically defensive City.

City had seemed to have weathered the storm until Martinelli ran on to Eze’s speculative ball over the top and produced a superb lob in the 93rd minute to give Arsenal a share of the spoils.

Villa end scoring drought, but still cannot win

Aston Villa finally registered a Premier League goal at the fifth time of asking but a victory remained elusive as they could only draw 1-1 at 10-man Sunderland on Sunday.

Unai Emery’s side were the only team in the top seven divisions in England without a goal ahead of the clash and were hoping to avoid becoming the third team in top-flight history not to score in their first five games.

Matty Cash ended the drought to put his side ahead in the 67th minute with a swerving 25-metre effort.

But despite being a man down following Reinildo’s red card in the 33rd minute, Sunderland created more chances than a lacklustre Villa and were only behind for eight minutes.

Granit Xhaka’s headed pass found Wilson Isidor and he finished with his right foot.

Villa did threaten in the latter stages with Harvey Elliott missing a chance and Ollie Watkins an even better one when he failed to connect properly with Jadon Sancho’s cross, but defeat would have been harsh on Sunderland.

Sunderland moved to seventh place with eight points while stuttering Villa climbed one spot to 18th with three, but are still in the bottom three.

Emery still has credit in the bank after taking Villa into last season’s Champions League but he will need results quickly or the pressure will begin to mount.

Newcastle held to third straight away draw at Bournemouth

Newcastle United’s away-day blues deepened on Sunday when Bournemouth held them to a third consecutive 0-0 draw on the road in a Premier League encounter that failed to spark into life.

Although Newcastle kept a third straight clean sheet on the road, they remain winless away from home this season, with their latest stalemate leaving Eddie Howe’s side languishing in 13th place with just six points from five games.