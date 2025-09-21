A third Cypriot donkey was recently born at the Environmental Information Center of Athalassa National Forest Park, the Forestry Deparment announced on Sunday.

In a press release it said that the hospitable environment and the systematic care provided by the Department of Forests at the Athalassa National Forest Park help in the reproduction and survival of Cypriot donkeys as well as other domestic animals and birds on site.

The Cypriot donkey is considered an endangered species and has been declared a protected animal since 2008.

“This adorable animal, played a very important role in the rural life of our island and almost all families in Cyprus had at least one donkey, as it was the means of transportation and the necessary assistant in their agricultural and forestry activities,” the press release said.

Director of the Department, Dr. Savvas Ezekiel, proposed the name Aronas for the newborn, which means strong-built/imposing.

The area where the domestic animals and birds are located is accessible 24 hours a day.