A large number of complaints against a travel agency for failing to fulfil their obligations and issuing refunds has prompted the Cyprus Consumer Association to issue advice on Monday regarding the purchase of travel services.

The association said the organiser is obliged to guarantee refunds for services it fails to provide.

It adds that not all travel agencies are tour operators and that the specific complaints concern organised trips to various countries and destinations.

To date, complaints by 147 individuals have been brought to the attention of the association, which advises consumers to make sure that the travel agency selling the excursions is a registered tour operator.

Consumers whose trips will not be delivered are invited to contact the association at [email protected], providing details.