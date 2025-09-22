This week Nicosia welcomes the Cyprus International Film Festival Golden Aphrodite and the 5th Women in Film and Television Festival. Both taking place at Melina Mercouri Hall until Saturday, the festivals will fill the week with screenings artistic events, and professional activities for filmmakers and cinephiles.

Around 60 filmmakers will present their work, selected from 115 films competing across multiple categories from 52 countries. The festival also offers a new international platform for Greek and Cypriot filmmakers in collaboration with the Bridges Film Festival in Greece and the Inspire-TV™ platform. It is also a significant meeting point for Greek Cypriot and international artists, and a new destination for film tourism.

Each evening, film screenings will be held as well as a Bicommunal photographic exhibition titled Cyprus Women – Environment and Peace, organised in collaboration with the Nicosia Photographic Society. Authentic shots from Nicosia on both sides of the line are presented. Through the camera lens, women who contribute to environmental protection and peacebuilding are highlighted, capturing their beauty, strength and resilience in daily life and in action.

On Saturday evening, the festival’s distinguished international jury will present the Golden Aphrodite Film Awards as well as the Women in Film and Television – Cyprus LIFE Awards. This year, the spotlight falls on two remarkable women from across the divide: CyBC TV and radio presenter and producer Fryni Papadopoulou and Turkish Cypriot poet (My Own Country), author, and journalist Neşe Yaşın.

The evening will also mark the world premiere of the song CWEP – Cyprus Women Environmental Peacemakers, performed by the Bicommunal Choir for Peace – Lena Melanidou, symbolising the unifying power of culture and the shared aspiration for reconciliation.

20th Cyprus International Film Festival – Golden Aphrodite

Film screenings, industry events, networking, bicommunal photography exhibition and awards ceremonies. Until September 27. Melina Mercouri Hall, Nicosia. Free entrance. www.cyprusfilmfestival.org