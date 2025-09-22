A 24-year-old Nepalese domestic worker was arrested early on Monday morning in Limassol for the reported sexual abuse of the six-year-old girl she was taking care of.

The woman was taken to Limassol district court, which issued an eight-day remand in proceedings behind closed doors.

The case was reported to the police by the girl’s mother, who had found evidence on her daughter’s mobile phone.

According to Philenews, the mother had gone for a rest on Sunday afternoon and the girl was being looked after by the domestic worker in the latter’s bedroom.

On Sunday evening, the mother inspected her daughter’s phone, which she said she did routinely, and found photographs and videos of the domestic worker touching the girl’s body and abusing her.

The mother then asked the domestic worker to explain herself and was told they were “playing”.

Police investigations are still in their early stages.

The girl and the domestic worker are expected to be questioned and the girl will be examined by a doctor.

The mobile phones of the victim and the suspect will be examined.