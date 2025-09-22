A promise to the people

“Lidl. More to Value.” is a promise to the millions of people who place their trust in us every day. Lidl is convinced that everyone should have the right to access high-quality, sustainable and affordable products.

This principle of accessibility and affordability is not only at the heart of the brand campaign, which will be live from 21st September until the end of October. Instead, “Lidl. More to Value.” has many dimensions, expressed in the variety of our high-quality own brands, in organic products and plant-based alternatives. It is reflected in the daily freshness that we guarantee to our customers, in the resources for families and neighbourhoods and in the added value we create on holidays and on special occasions.

More than just price: added value for society

The claim goes far beyond the mere promise of value for money. It is the guiding principle of our actions. “Lidl. More to Value.” means recognising the true value in life and appreciating what is important to people: safety, reliability and turning dreams into a reality.

Our responsibility and our promise for the future

“Lidl. More to Value.” is a promise:

To our customers: Remaining steadfast in our commitment to offer customers affordable quality every day, delivering great choice, trusted products and a service and shopping experience that puts people first.

Remaining steadfast in our commitment to offer customers affordable quality every day, delivering great choice, trusted products and a service and shopping experience that puts people first. To our colleagues: Investing in our colleagues’ futures, supporting them to meet their professional goals and grow rewarding careers with us through training, development and offering opportunities to thrive at every stage.

Investing in our colleagues’ futures, supporting them to meet their professional goals and grow rewarding careers with us through training, development and offering opportunities to thrive at every stage. To our partners: Building long-term partnerships based on trust and respect, in order to grow together, deliver lasting value and make a positive impact for our communities and customers.

Building long-term partnerships based on trust and respect, in order to grow together, deliver lasting value and make a positive impact for our communities and customers. To our environment: Working towards a better tomorrow, putting people at the centre of our actions, and protecting the environment, implementing food waste schemes, plastic reduction and packaging innovation and committing to recognised welfare labels.

In this way, Lidl creates real value for its customers, colleagues and business partners and lays the foundation for a strong, future-oriented brand with a viable promise – for today and tomorrow. In this context, we have committed to achieving Net Zero by 2050.

At the local level, Lidl Cyprus is developing a cohesive Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, with an emphasis on sustainability, social contribution and responsible entrepreneurship.

Through initiatives such as Project Zero, in collaboration with the AKTI Project and Research Center, it enhances environmental awareness and encourages active citizen participation. At the same time, Lidl Cyprus strategically collaborates with the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society, the Cyprus Red Cross, and the Hope For Children organisation, supporting initiatives that promote palliative care, social solidarity and the protection of children’s rights.

Through educational programmes such as mind REset, it invests in the new generation, cultivating values such as innovation, ecological awareness and social entrepreneurship. Furthermore, it promotes sustainable nutrition and responsible consumption, actively contributing to the creation of a better future for all. With these initiatives, Lidl Cyprus demonstrates that social responsibility is an integral part of its strategy and values.

This outlook is embedded in our claim “More to Value” and is reinforced by concrete actions such as our collaboration with regional suppliers and our commitment to sustainable development. The Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability strategy is an integral part of our overall corporate strategy. Lidl Cyprus implements Climate Strategy 2.0, which includes the use of 100-per cent green energy in all facilities since 2022, the installation of photovoltaic systems and electric vehicle-charging stations, as well as the adoption of resource-saving technologies.

‘Lidl. More to Value.’ campaign

The brand campaign runs from September 21st until the end of October and follows a comprehensive communication strategy across all channels, designed to engage and surprise customers.

On television, the main film will be aired, where the audience can enjoy all those everyday moments that matter to each and every one of us. In this film, the camera becomes an observer of life—not of the grand, spectacular life, but of the one hidden in the small, everyday moments that truly count. From the smile of an elderly man watering his flowers, to the happiness of a couple in their first home, each scene is a tribute to human value.

The protagonists are not superheroes, but everyday people who, through their actions, bring value, meaning and depth to daily life. The film reminds us that value is not found in big events, but in small acts of kindness, authenticity and the quiet strength of love. The film will be supported by a comprehensive digital video strategy on YouTube and selected premium media platforms.

You can watch the TV ad here.

“Our new campaign is a strategic choice that strengthens our connection with people where it matters most – in their hearts and minds. By carefully selecting the appropriate communication channels, we reach people where they are, both digitally and physically, with clear messages that highlight what truly matters at Lidl, building trust and long-term relationships,” noted Afroditi Pampa, Chief Customer Officer & Member of the Board at Lidl Cyprus.

About Lidl

Lidl is a member of the Schwarz Group, headquartered in Neckarsulm, Germany, and is among the leading food retail companies in Germany and Europe. Currently, Lidl operates approximately 12,600 stores and more than 230 distribution and logistics centres across 31 countries, employing over 382,400 people. In Cyprus, Lidl has been active since 2010. Today, it employs more than 700 people, with a network of 21 stores and one state-of-the-art logistics centre.