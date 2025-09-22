Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that he was ready to extend by one year the last arms control treaty between Washington and Moscow that limits the number of nuclear weapons each side has if U.S. President Donald Trump does the same.

The New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, or New START, which caps the number of strategic nuclear warheads that the United States and Russia can deploy, and the deployment of land- and submarine-based missiles and bombers to deliver them, is due to run out on February 5, 2026.

With just over four months to go before it runs out, differences over the war in Ukraine mean Russia and the United States have not started talks on renewing or overhauling the treaty though Trump has spoken of his desire to do a new nuclear arms control deal, albeit with China as well.

Putin told a meeting of Russia’s Security Council that he was ready to roll over New START by one year in the interests of global non-proliferation and to help spur dialogue with Washington about the treaty’s successor if Trump was ready to do the same.

“Russia is prepared to continue adhering to the central numerical limits under the New START Treaty for one year after 5 February 2026,” said the Russian president.

“Subsequently, based on an analysis of the situation, we will make a decision on whether to maintain these voluntary self-imposed restrictions.

“We believe that this measure will only be viable if the United States acts in a similar manner and does not take steps that undermine or violate the existing balance of deterrence capabilities.”