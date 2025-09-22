Students staged a walkout from classes on Monday between 9am and 10.30am, protesting non-functioning air conditioners, poor school infrastructure, and what they described as the education ministry’s indifference. The Pan-Cypriot Student Coordinating Committee (Psem) warned that protests will escalate if immediate solutions are not found.

In a letter to Education Minister Athena Michaelidou, Psem described the school conditions as “unbearable”, saying students are “suffocating” and the situation has “reached its breaking point.”

Students reported daily power outages and stifling classrooms despite ministry assurances at the start of the school year that all preparations were complete and no problems remained.

The ministry responded that installing air conditioning and upgrading buildings at every education level remain government priorities, with ongoing projects backed by dedicated budgets and timetables.

It stressed that safety measures – including thorough inspections and electrical upgrades – will not be rushed or compromised “for the sake of appearances.”

Calling the student walkouts “excessive” and “unjustified,” the ministry emphasised that these projects are underway and urged all parties to support the efforts to improve schools rather than resort to protests.

Disy MP George Karoullas acknowledged the ministry’s efforts but criticised the slow pace. “The delays, and the fact that many already installed systems are not functioning, make teaching difficult and degrade the learning environment. The creation of two-speed schools cannot continue,” he said.

He demanded a clear timetable aiming to finish installations by the end of 2026 with sufficient budget and strict oversight. Karoullas also called on students to engage in “productive and structured dialogue” with the ministry rather than disrupt teaching.

His party has requested an immediate debate in the House education committee and pledged to keep pressing for modern, safe facilities for all students.