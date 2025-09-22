Two girls aged 18 and 17 were arrested on Monday in Aradippou in connection with the theft of a rental car and over €9,000 in cash.

Police said both teenagers had been investigated in the past for other cases of car and property theft.

“The two girls were found recently to be working with a group of unaccompanied minors,” the police said.

At around 7.50am on Monday, a man residing permanently in Cyprus said his rental car had been stolen while parked outside his house in Larnaca.

He added that along with the car, a briefcase disappeared containing €9,300, which he was going to use to pay his children’s school fees.

The man used a tracking app to find the car, which was then in Aradippou. The two teenagers were seen nearby.

The girls admitted to stealing the car and one of them handed over €1,300, saying this was the only money they found.

Police investigations led to the other €8,000, which the girls had hidden.

The two teens will be taken before the Larnaca district court on Tuesday.