Monday’s weather will be mostly warm and sunny across most of the island, with temperatures set to rise to a maximum of 34 degrees Celsius inland and on the southeast coast, 32 degrees Celsius on the rest of the coasts, and 25 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, the skies will remain clear, with temperatures set to drop to 19 degrees Celsius inland, 21 degrees Celsius on the coast, and 15 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Tuesday is expected to be somewhat cloudier, with cloud cover set to persist through Wednesday and Thursday in the afternoons.

Despite this, temperatures are expected to increase on Tuesday and then remain stable until Thursday.