The price of fresh vegetables and greens went up significantly in August, compared to July, going up by 49.3 per cent, the consumer product price observatory said on Monday.

Last year in August, the prices had dropped by 30.7 per cent.

On the other hand, fish and molluscs dropped by 13.4 per cent and frozen molluscs and shellfish were down by 13 per cent in August, compared to July. Last year, the prices had gone up by 6 per cent and 4.5 per cent respectively.

Out of the 45 categories of basic products – 29 of which are in e-kalathi – 21 recorded an increase and 21 a decrease, while three categories showed no change, namely Cypriot coffee, bread and baby milk.

Gas in cylinders went up by 4.9 per cent in August compared to July, fresh meat by 3.8 per cent, vegetable cooking fat by 2.7 per cent, laundry detergents 2.4 per cent, instant coffee 2.3 per cent, toilet paper 2.2 per cent, flour 2 per cent fabric softeners 1.7 per cent and sanitary towels 1.1 per cent, compared to July’s prices.

Among the items that dropped in price were frozen fish by 3.8 per cent, yoghurt 1.5 per cent, bulgar wheat (pourgouri) 1.5 per cent, oil 1.4 per cent, nappies 1.2 per cent and pretzels 1.1 per cent.

The commerce ministry’s consumer protection service said August’s prices reflected a reduction in the inflation rate, a trend that started in May.

The largest positive change in the economic category level compared to August 2024 was recorded in service by 3.6 per cent, while negatives changes were recorded in electricity by -11.6 per cent, petroleum products -7.3 per cent and food and non-alcoholic beverages -3 per cent. Agricultural products recorded a drop of 5.3 per cent.