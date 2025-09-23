President Nikos Christodoulides is holding a series of meetings with world leaders on Tuesday at the United Nations headquarters in New York, alongside participation in the 80th UN General Assembly.

At 4pm Cyprus time, President Christodoulides will attend the opening session of the general assembly titled “Better Together: 80 Years for Peace, Development and Human Rights”. At 5.30pm, the president will meet with Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly. Their discussions will focus on regional developments, bilateral relations, energy, security, defence, and other matters of mutual interest.

At 6pm, President Christodoulides will have a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to coordinate Cyprus-Greece positions on major national issues. Greece has announced that Mitsotakis will later meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at 9pm Cyprus time to discuss bilateral and regional matters.

At 7.30pm, the president will meet with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments. Later, he will attend a reception hosted by US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for world leaders, accompanied by his wife Philippa Karsera Christodoulides.

On September 24, President Christodoulides will address the general assembly, highlighting Cyprus’ commitment to international law and the pursuit of a fair and sustainable solution to the Cyprus issue, in line with UN resolutions and European Union principles.

On September 25, he will meet UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to discuss the latest developments on the Cyprus issue and efforts to restart negotiations within the framework of UN Security Council resolutions. He will also host a lunch for the permanent representatives of the five permanent UN Security Council members. That day, he will meet Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang and representatives of ExxonMobil.

On September 26, the president is scheduled to meet Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al Hamad Al Sabah. On September 27, he will participate in a joint meeting with the UN secretary-general and the Turkish Cypriot leader, convened by Guterres during the multilateral conference in New York last July, as part of ongoing efforts to restart negotiations on Cyprus.

President Christodoulides will return to Cyprus on the same day. He is accompanied in New York by Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis, Deputy Minister for European Affairs Marilena Raouna, director of the presidential diplomatic office Doros Venezi, and other officials.