Civil servants who declare they are working from home but are found in coffeeshops or other locations will face disciplinary action under a bill extending remote work in the public sector, parliament’s finance committee heard on Tuesday.

A representative of the department of public administration and personnel explained that staff will only be allowed to telework from their residence and must declare their workplace in writing.

At the same time, the committee turned its attention to cybersecurity, with the Deputy Ministry of Research and Innovation stressing that there can be no absolute guarantee of safety.

Nevertheless, it said protection levels will be broadly similar to those in offices, since all required software will be installed on employees’ computers.

In addition, the labour inspection department noted that it had agreed with the department of public administration and personnel on minimum criteria for teleworking spaces to ensure safety and avoid accidents.

To that end, employees will be asked to fill out inspection forms on workplace specifications, similar to those already used in the private sector.

As for the draft law itself, it foresees that the Council of Ministers will set the maximum number of teleworking days, calculated proportionally at one twelfth for each completed month of service.

Initially, a clause was included to readjust days for staff returning from long absences, such as extended maternity leave or illness.

However, this was eventually removed, leaving the decision in the hands of department heads.

Officials also underlined that teleworking will remain a voluntary arrangement, not an obligation.

When it comes to costs, the issue is equally important.

From November, the labour minister will set the monthly cost of teleworking at around €40 through a decree that applies to the private and wider public sectors but excludes civil servants.

The amount, which corresponds to employees who work entirely from home without visiting the office, is intended to offset expenses such as electricity.

Officials clarified that it will be compensation rather than an allowance.

The Ministry of Labour said it has already received numerous enquiries from affected parties about how the cost will be determined.

For its part, civil servants’ trade union Pasydy has insisted that the public sector should benefit from the same treatment if private-sector staff receive reimbursement.

Likewise, the equality union called for clearer guidelines to prevent discrepancies across departments.

Meanwhile, Dipa MP Alekos Tryfonidis said his party still had concerns, ranging from which departments would adopt remote work and how staff would be selected, to how productivity would be measured and how risks of cyberattacks or abuse would be contained.

In his view, the reform will only succeed if infrastructure is upgraded, technical support is strengthened, staff are properly trained, documents are handled securely and oversight is rigorous.

The bill is expected to go before the House plenary in October, and once approved, teleworking will be introduced simultaneously across the public sector.