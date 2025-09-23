The strengthening of defence and security cooperation between Cyprus and India was the focus of discussions on Monday evening aboard the Indian warship Trikand, which docked in Limassol on Sunday.

“This is a beginning, building on the momentum created by the Indian prime minister’s visit in June,” Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades said in a statement on Tuesday.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a two-day official visit to Cyprus in late June, where he met with President Nikos Christodoulides, Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos and other officials.

Vafeades emphasised that the Trikand could count on the hospitality of Cypriot ports, suggesting Limassol might become a “second home port” for the vessel.

He said both nations would benefit from the partnership, noting “notable progress” as Cypriot ministers had already travelled to India to strengthen bilateral ties.

Earlier in September, India’s Minister of State for Defence Sanjeev Kumar met Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas in Nicosia to discuss the security situation in Cyprus and the eastern Mediterranean and explore deeper cooperation.

Last week, Deputy Minister of Research and Innovation Nicodemos Damianou attended the ICC Global Business Summit in Mumbai, promoting Cyprus as an EU gateway and technology partner for India.

Vafeades reiterated Damianou’s commitment to deepening economic and innovation links.

“Despite the differences in size and population, Cyprus can be a reliable partner for India in the Eastern Mediterranean,” Vafeades said. He praised the work of India’s High Commission and called the Trikand’s visit an important milestone in bilateral relations.

Vafeades also highlighted the historic solidarity between Cyprus and India during their anti-colonial struggles and within the Non-Aligned Movement. He announced that both governments have finalised a joint action plan for 2025–2029, providing a framework for defence cooperation, including joint naval training and the regular hosting of Indian naval ships.

National Guard Chief Lieutenant General George Tsitsikostas, who accompanied Vafeades aboard the Trikand, said he would soon welcome his Indian counterpart to Cyprus.

The Indian warship Trikand at the port of Limassol

“This visit will mark another milestone in our relations, further strengthening the institutional dialogue and strategic cooperation between our armed forces,” he said.

The Trikands captain, Sachin Kulkarni, welcoming the Cypriot authorities on board of the warship expressed his gratefulness for the Trikands visit to Cyprus.

“[Cyprus] is not just an island in the Mediterranean, it is a rendezvous of history, a meeting point of cultures, a bridge between east and west, the timeless embodiment of how cultures can combine and flourish,” he said.

Kulkarni added that the presence of the ministers and authorities reflected not only the bond of friendship between Cyprus and India, but also the “shared commitment to peace, cooperation and mutual respect.”

“India and Cyprus may be many kilometres apart geographically, but our peoples are connected by deep cultural affinities,” he said.

Joining Vafeades and Tsitsikostas were Deputy Minister for Shipping Marina Hadjimanolis, Deputy Minister for Migration Nicholas Ioannides and Limassol Mayor Yiannis Armeftis.

The Trikand will hold a public open day on Tuesday from 10am to 5pm, allowing registered visitors to tour the vessel.

On Wednesday, September 24, the Cyprus navy and the Trikand will conduct a joint naval exercise.