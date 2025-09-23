The antiquities department has updated the guided tour experience of archaeological sites by launching a new digital platform and placing QR codes at ancient monuments, the deputy ministry of culture said on Tuesday.

“Visitors will be able to explore the history of ancient monuments effortlessly, with no need to search online,” the deputy ministry said.

With the aim of upgrading the visitor experience, the digital platform was launched, including information about the sites and rich photographic material.

In addition, a total of 80 QR code signs have been placed at five archaeological sites – Ancient Curium, Amathus, Palaipaphos, Nea Paphos and Tombs of the Kings.

This launch will gradually expand to all archaeological sites.