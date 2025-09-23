A seasonal low pressure system is affecting Cyprus on Tuesday, bringing mostly clear skies with passing high clouds across the island.

Winds are blowing from the northeast to southeast, while in the west and southwest they are shifting from the southwest to northwest. Speeds range from light to moderate, at 3 to 4 Beaufort. The sea is generally calm to slightly rough.

Temperatures are expected to reach around 35 degrees Celsius in the inland areas and the southeast coast, about 32 degrees on the rest of the coasts, and 26 degrees in the higher mountains.

On Tuesday evening, conditions will remain mostly clear. Later, increased low cloud is likely to form in the west and east. Winds will gradually turn mainly northwest to northeast, light at 3 Beaufort. The sea will stay calm to slightly rough. Night temperatures will fall to about 19 degrees inland, 21 degrees on the coasts and 15 degrees in the higher mountains.

On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, most of the island will see mainly fine weather. During the midday and afternoon, local clouds are expected to build up, especially over the mountains, where isolated showers may occur.

Temperatures will show little change through Friday. They will remain slightly above the average values for the season.