Vladimiros Tziortzis remains strongly in contention for third place in the EuroNASCAR PRO Championship, having given his all, despite having to deal with some unexpected moments, during the two-day semi-finals of the event held in Germany last weekend.

The Cypriot driver scored many points in the first race at the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben track, managing to make many overtakes, which brought him from 19th place to 7th on the finish line plus eight points for the most overtakes of the race, while in Sunday’s race he was 11th.

With the points he added to his tally in the fifth and penultimate race of the year, Tziortzis is in 9th place in the general standings with 310 points, just nine points behind sixth-placed Hezemans and with a resounding lead over third-placed Ercoli. In Germany, as in the finals in Belgium, points counted double.

“For my part, I am pleased as we covered a lot of ground from the third, which means that we are in the game even for third place in the overall standings,” says Tziortzis, who is talking about the finals that follow in two weeks in Belgium.

“Preparation with the team follows. All components will be changed and new ones will be installed, so that we can be sure that mechanically everything will be new in Belgium,” notes the SPEEDHOUSE driver

“Now it’s time for the strategy game so that we can claim third place in Belgium, where the weather, like every year in the finals, is expected to play its role.”

The two races of the race at the Circuit Zolder track in Belgium will be held on October 11-12.

Tziortzis platinum sponsor is HTFX, while he is supported by ALCO Filters, Psaltis Auto Parts, Televantos Used Trucks, Panayiotides Gifts, Sana Hiltonia and Daytona Raceway.