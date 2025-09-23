Repair work will start on Wednesday on the Limassol – Nicosia motorway between Mouttagiaka and Parekklisia, in the direction of Nicosia, the public works department announced on Tuesday.

The maintenance will be carried out daily between 8pm and 5.30am until October 2, except for Fridays, weekends and October 1.

Two lanes toward Nicosia will close in sections of about 3 km, with traffic diverted onto the opposite side, which will run two-way.

The public works department apologised for the inconvenience and urged the public to follow the temporary road markings and police instructions.