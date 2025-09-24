‘Turkey points the finger for crimes it commits itself’

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan “pointed the finger to others, for crimes Turkey itself commits every single day,” President Nikos Christodoulides told the UN general assembly on Wednesday, in essence calling the Turkish leader a massive hypocrite.

“From this very podium yesterday [Tuesday], Mr Erdogan preached the world on peace and accountability. He pointed the finger to others, for crimes Turkey itself commits every single day. That is selective sensitivity and hypocrisy of the highest form,” Christodoulides said.

Addressing the 80th session of the UN general assembly and referring to Erdogan’s speech delivered on Tuesday, Christodoulides said “the playbook of occupiers is always the same”, adding that “illegality cannot yield legality”.

“Illegality stemming from use of force cannot be recognised. No matter who the perpetrator is, no matter who the victim is.”

He added that “politicians are judged not by their words but by their actions. It is what distinguishes politicians from leaders.”

“Cyprus has proven time and again that it is a reliable, responsible actor. A country that not only talks the talk but also walks the walk of responsibility. And my call today [Wednesday] to Mr Erdogan is to join that path of responsibility: To end the occupation, through negotiations for a comprehensive settlement that will reunify Cyprus in a bizonal bicommunal federation with political equality.”

This solution, he said, should be “in line with UN Security Council Resolutions, EU law values and principles.”

“This is the only way.”

In his address, Christodoulides said “we stand at the brink of a precipice. International order, as we know it, is challenged in an unprecedented manner, 80 years since the United Nations emerged out of World War II. Today, we stand before drastic, unpredictable geopolitical shifts.”

“We are witnessing devastating wars and unimaginable humanitarian catastrophe and human suffering, blatant violations of international law and international humanitarian law that bring our system to its knees. We stand before the rise of use of force against sovereign states, that constantly escalate and expand, threatening regional security and stability,” the president said.

He added that “states are sponsoring malign actors to destabilise. Disrupting critical maritime routes. The use of new means of warfare is rising, without even the most basic safeguards in place. Global security is constantly undermined. At the same time, we are faced with the challenge of the uncontrolled expansion of technology and AI, threatening our security, and the well-being of our children. And climate change is looming – threatening livelihoods, economies, creating new migration routes. And inequalities are becoming embedded.”

“The world is changing rapidly.”

“And while there can be no doubt that the UN has served a noble cause, and that together, we have achieved tremendous progress, at this critical moment of inflection, we have a responsibility to recognise the shortcomings. To admit that we have lagged behind. That we have failed along the way. And these admissions need to stir us into action,” Christodoulides said.

Referring to the theme of the assembly ‘Better Together’, Christodoulides said that “beyond better, we are also stronger together, more resilient together.”

“This is the moment to renew our collective commitment and stand firmly and boldly in support of multilateralism and international law.”

On the Middle East, Christodoulides said that “Cyprus has consistently provided the necessary infrastructure and support for the evacuation of foreign nationals from areas of danger or conflict.”

“Following the barbaric Hamas terrorist attack of October 7, and the subsequent war that has led to a humanitarian tragedy in Gaza, Cyprus assumed, yet again, its moral responsibility to its region. We did so through the development of the Amalthea maritime corridor for the delivery of humanitarian assistance to the civilian population in Gaza. The route was reactivated as recently as this past week.”

At the same time, “Cyprus has responded to the calls of our neighbours for assistance in the face of fires, sending our brave firefighters as reinforcement. And our neighbours have reciprocated,” he added.

“I am very proud that my country walks this path of responsibility. And we are determined to expand it. Always part of the solution. Never part of the problem,” he said.

Christodoulides said “Cyprus stands ready to assume its regional responsibility also in the context of bringing an end to the war in Gaza, and given our proximity, to play a role in its reconstruction.”

“Let me be clear: there are no substitutes for peace. This war, must end.”

He added that, “as unreachable as it may seem at this moment, we must not lose sight of the path for peace, for a two-state solution in line with UN Security Council Resolutions.”

“We must be clear and unequivocal that Hamas, a terrorist organisation, has no place in such a future.”

Referring to Cyprus’ EU presidency in the first half of 2026, Christodoulides said “Europe’s heart will beat for six months from the Union’s last divided member state, under occupation since the 1974 Turkish invasion.”

“We will exercise our responsibility fully aware of what is at stake: an imperative need to deliver stronger multilateralism, more integration, and more cooperation between Europe and the world. To deliver a stronger, more secure, more autonomous Union. Committed to supporting partners, focusing also on the Eastern Mediterranean and the greater Middle East. Supporting and investing in strategic partners that are pillars of stability in the region such as Jordan and Egypt. Working together with our Lebanese partners to ensure long lasting stability in the country. Working to ensure stability in Syria, inclusivity, respect to religious freedoms and protection of minorities.”

Christodoulides added that Cyprus will assume another role of responsibility – for the first time – as a member of the Human Rights Council for the period 2025-2027.

“It is in the same spirit that we also proudly presented our candidature for the Presidency of the 81st Session of the UN General Assembly. As a member state that embodies and embraces the principles of multilateralism, inclusivity, bridge building and responsibility.”

On the Russia-Ukraine conflict, he said that “as we condemn the use of force against a sovereign nation, the killing of civilians, the forced disappearance of children, the destruction and displacement, we have an obligation to remember: We must collectively act against aggressors no matter who they are. Appeasing the aggressor never yields results. History demonstrates this clearly.”

“We stand at the brink of a precipice. And while the impulse may be to shrink away from the immense responsibility we inherited from the visionaries who stood here 80 years ago, now is the moment for us to assume our responsibility – collectively, and individually as states. Rest assured that Cyprus will continue to do its part. By being responsible. By being advocates for responsibility. For the good of humanity. For our -peoples,” he concluded.