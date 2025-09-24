The time to drink wine and celebrate the grape harvest season is here, once again. Limassol has been busy preparing its historical Wine Festival, which this September and October returns for the 64th year. From Saturday until October 5, the Limassol Municipal Gardens will welcome local winemakers exhibiting their wines, and performers and creatives to entertain old and young.

The festival opens its doors with a packed programme. The official inauguration of all wineries and the agriculture ministry’s kiosk will take place under the Vraka Man statue around 8pm with a concert by Demetris Mesimeris, Freideriki Tombazou, Riana Athanasiou and Paris Paraschos, curated by Aris Antoniades.

At 8.30pm, at the Municipal Gardens Theatre a concert by the renowned Greek singers Pantelis Thalassinos and Irene Toumpaki under the artistic direction of Admitos Pitsillides will continue the celebrations. Each evening, events will take place within the gardens and under the Vraka Man statue simultaneously, giving visitors plenty of experience and entertainment corners. On Saturday night, the Limassol Municipality Philharmonic Orchestra will also perform live at 7.30pm at the Vraka Man statue.

The first weekend’s agenda also includes Sunday night performances by magician Liotatis who will present an illusion magic show at 8pm suitable both for adults and children and a 9pm performance of Cretan folk music with the Zidros Cultural Club. Kriteoi music band and Yiannis Fragkiadoulakis will also perform live to mark the festive spirit of the 2025 festival.

A concert to honour women who left a mark on rembetiko music will also take place on Sunday night. Anastasia Sorra on keyboard, Anna Aristeidou on vocals and violin, Alexandra Hadjikonstani on accordion, Georgia Kombou on bouzouki and tzouras, Veronika Aloneutou on santouri, Niki Andronikou on laouto and baglama, Eleana Andreou on double bass, Katerina Paraschou on vocals, and Maria Tinenti on percussion will bring them to life.

On Monday night, the Limassol Folklore Research Group Amathousioi and the music band Nomades will bring music and dancing tunes to life, while later, at 9.30pm, Roi Theatre will present a comedy adapted by Valentina Sofokleous that reflects Cyprus’ reality.

Concerts, theatre shows, musical tributes to great Greek and Cypriot legends will fill the agenda over the next week, as well as caricature and photography exhibitions, ceramics workshops, activities for children and even selfies with a stilt walker dressed as Vraka Man.

64th Limassol Wine Festival

Annual wine festival with local wineries, performances, exhibitions, stalls and workshops. September 27- October 5. Limassol Municipal Gardens. www.limassol.org.cy/el/wine-festival