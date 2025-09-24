An Israeli man was pronounced dead at Famagusta general hospital after losing consciousness on a sailing boat in the Nisia area of Protaras on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the joint rescue coordination centre (JRCC), the “Nearchos” national rescue plan was activated to rescue the man after he fell unconscious on board of the sailing boat, with a speedboat of the port and maritime police sent to the scene to carry out the rescue.

The man was picked up by the maritime police and transferred to an ambulance, which took him to Famagusta general hospital, where he was pronounced dead.