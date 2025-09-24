More than €30.000 have been stolen from two men aged 63 and 66 in Limassol, in a case of online fraud, police said on Wednesday.

In the complaint filed by the two men, they stated that in February they registered their details on an investment website and were contacted by an unknown person who presented them with investment plans, which he claimed would bring significant profits.

The two men granted the suspect access to their computers, as a result of which he transferred a total of €30.050 to a foreign bank account.

The two men realised they had been scammed, when the website on which they had registered their details showed their alleged investments had yielded profits, and when they requested the amount to be transferred to their accounts, the suspect continued to ask for money.

Police urge people to be vigilant when carrying out online transactions or investments and advise the public to only use recognised companies and approved advisors.

They stressed that access to computers, passwords, online accounts and bank details must be protected and never disclosed to other people.

The case is being investigated by the financial crime investigation office of Limassol.