A proposal to amend the law governing the central intelligence service (KYP) has been submitted by Volt MP Alexandra Attalides, it was reported on Wednesday. The change seeks to protect those revealing the identity of service members if they are threatened.

The proposal concerns an article of the law, which makes it a criminal offence to disclose the identity of intelligence officers. Attalides is asking for an exception to be added so that residents of Cyprus are not prosecuted if they disclose the identity of an officer who has threatened them directly or indirectly.

The MP said her initiative is designed to strengthen transparency and accountability in a sensitive area of state authority. She argued that individuals should not be treated as criminals when their disclosure is an act of self-protection against threats, whether made in public or in private.

Explaining her position, Attalides stated that lawmakers intended to protect intelligence service personnel as they carry out their duties. However, she warned that this protection should not be misused against individuals.

“The law cannot be used arbitrarily against people who, for reasons of self-protection, reveal the identity of a person who threatens them,” she said.

She called on the intelligence service itself to ensure the safety of its staff and the wider public interest by showing zero tolerance for such behaviour.