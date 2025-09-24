Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the US opposes Russia’s bid to gain election to a UN aviation group 36-state governing council.

Russia is urging aviation leaders at the International Civil Aviation Organization gathering this week in Montreal to ease sanctions on spare parts and overflights.

“They are the most aggressive abuser and violator of international agreements and international norms,” Duffy told Reuters in a telephone interview. “You have the Russians spoofing GPS, shooting down aircraft. … How could we let someone come into a world organization that is truly making the airspace more dangerous, not more safe?”