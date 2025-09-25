The increased presence of British bases’ police on Lady’s Mile and Kourion beaches this summer “has ensured seashore crime remains at a low level”, the bases said on Thursday.

“Over 600,000 people visited the area between June and August and were met with a more prominent police presence during weekends and public holidays,” the bases said.

They added that “operation Guardian saw patrols cover 19 different locations, with vehicles and individuals stopped to deter crime and enhance the community safety.”

“A total of 498 boats were inspected and 96 breath tests conducted, half of which were positive for drink driving. A further 53 arrests were made and 257 warnings were issued for various traffic violations.”

Akrotiri deputy divisional commander, superintendent Melina Papagregoriou, reflected on the success of the operation, saying that “we are extremely proud of the professionalism and dedication our officers have demonstrated throughout.”

“The figures reflect our strong commitment to public safety during one of the busiest periods of the year. Through high-visibility patrols and coordinated enforcement, operation Guardian not only addressed traffic and boating risks, but also reassured the public and deterred criminal activity in crowded recreational areas,” she added.