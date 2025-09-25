Igor Grechushkin, a 48-year-old Russian-Cypriot alleged to be linked to the 2020 Beirut port explosion, has reportedly been transferred to the Republic of Cyprus, where officials will decide whether he will face trial locally or be deported to Lebanon.

Grechushkin is said to have chartered the Moldovan-flagged MV Rhosus, which carried an estimated 3,000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate that triggered the massive blast in Beirut. He was arrested on September 6 at Sofia Airport in Bulgaria, after travelling there from Paphos – where he and his wife are believed to reside – following an Interpol Red Notice.

This notice is a global alert requesting the location and provisional detention of a suspect pending extradition or other legal proceedings.

When asked by the Cyprus Mail how Grechushkin was able to live in and depart from Cyprus without being arrested, police explained earlier this month that Cyprus has no extradition agreement with Lebanon.

“Cyprus does not extradite Cypriot citizens to Lebanon,” police said, adding that the Red Notice was issued after Lebanese authorities had turned to Interpol.