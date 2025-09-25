A man in police custody was subjected to “inhumane and humiliating treatment and punishment”, ombudswoman Maria Stylianou-Lottides said on Thursday.

In her capacity as head of the national mechanism to prevent torture and other forms of harsh, inhumane and humiliating treatment or punishment, Lottides made an unannounced visit to police detention facilities on September 19, to determine the conditions in which a man was being held, after having been transferred there following a complaint that he had been raped.

During the visit, Lottides also looked into the degree to which her recommendations had been implemented for the specific police detention facilities.

Lottides met with the convict to discuss the conditions of his detention at the police facilities and whether his rights were being respected.

The man said that half an hour after his complaint of being raped, the prison administration transferred to him to a different wing and removed him from the potential rapers. He was also told that he would be transferred outside the prisons for his own safety and said he preferred not to return.

Lottides said the main was being held in a cell at the police detention centre in the wing for minors, which had larger cells compared to those of other wings, as well as a window with a metal grid for natural light and fresh air.

However, he did not have access to any areas outside his cell. Lottides said the indoor yard was too hot and lacked ventilation.

Lottides determined that the man was kept in his cell 24/7, which she said was “inhumane treatment” and not unlike isolation.

“He wondered what he had done to be subjected to this, since he had been transferred there for safety reasons as a potential victim,” Lottides said in a report.

Furthermore, he had none of the items he was allowed in prison in his cell, such as a radio or television, and was not even allowed to use the vending machine.

The man also said he was served the same food as other detainees, however he was not allowed to order food from outside, as the other inmates were.

His contact with his family and lawyer was allowed on a service mobile phone which was set on speaker, which did not safeguard the privacy of his phone calls.

Lottides said in her report that the man was not provided with any psychological support after his alleged rape, apart from the one time he spoke with a psychologist regarding his medication.

According to Lottides, the man was acknowledged protection status, however he was stripped of all rights and his detention in a cell round the clock constituted inhumane and humiliating treatment and punishment.

Lottides recommended that the man be transferred to a different detention centre, where his rights would be fully respected and he would have access to an outside yard with natural lighting and fresh air, as well as entertainment and private phone calls, and psychological support if he wished.

In general terms, Lottides said, the detention centre had a capacity of 38 inmates in three wings.

Lottides mentioned in her report that the stale smell of cigarettes and musty atmosphere were prominent due to insufficient ventilation.

She furthermore mentioned the absence of a common area for the minors’ wing, which forced the detainees to remain in their cells.

Where there is an indoor yard, it is so stuffy that the inmates prefer to stay in their cells anyway.

Thus, Lottides said the specific police detention centre was not suitable for the detention of anyone for longer than 24 hours.

Another issue she mentioned was the fact that any medication was handed to the prisoners by police officers and not nursing staff.

Lottides called for immediate corrective measures.

Her report was submitted to the justice minister and the deputy director of the prisons, as well as the police.