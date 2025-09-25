An education ministry senior employee will stand before a court of justice on October 30 to answer to criminal charges for the indecent assault and sexual harassment of colleagues at the workplace.

On Wednesday, the man – who has denied all charges – was suspended, while having in the meantime applied for early retirement.

The man had been reported to the police for two separate cases, one of which was against a minor, who has since turned 18.

After the complaints, the education ministry sent a letter to the public service commission, informing it of the indictment and the pending trial.

The commission deemed the employee should be suspended until the end of the trial.

On Tuesday, the employee had sent a letter to the commission, through a lawyer, saying he did not object to being suspended.