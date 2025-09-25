Pedoulas Winery produces bottles reflecting the unique terroir

Climbing to an altitude of 1,100m in the Marathasa region of Cyprus’ mountains, you will find the quaint village of Pedoulas, known for its pine and cherry trees. Vines are also part of the village’s agricultural life, planted on steep terraces surrounded by native mountain plants and trees. There is a unique terroir, the soil mainly volcanic, the high altitude and the diverse flora of the area creating a delicious complexity.

Marathasa is the hidden gem of the Cyprus wine scene, and the Marathasa winery ensures the proud history of winemaking in the area is revived. Following their lead, the A Andoniou Pedoulas Winery is gradually establishing Marathasa as a serious winemaking region. The latter says it brings together the best of nature and tradition, mixed with innovation to create their exceptional wines. Like most local wineries, it has a deep respect for the land and a commitment to producing wines that tell the story of heritage and craftsmanship.

The region inspired the Andoniou family to craft wines that reflect the essence of the region. Passion is at the core of everything they do. The winemakers love the craft, and they seem to have a deep connection to their land. Passion is the driving force, and usually results in great wines with an authentic expression of the terroir, the people and the traditions that shape it.

Making wine is based on strong craftmanship where each step is carefully considered to bring out the best of every grape. Grapes are handpicked, and they use innovative techniques in the cellar. The aim is to deliver quality and consistency with every bottle. Since 2016, when they acquired the estate in Pedoulas and planted vines, marking the beginning of the wine journey, they had one vision: crafting wines that elevate Cyprus’ wine industry, staying true to their roots while embracing sustainable practices and innovation. They aim to share the richness of their heritage with the world, creating wines that inspire and connect people, generation after generation.

The first vintage was a rosé 2021 made with a blend of local grape varieties. A red was produced in 2022, a wine that showed the richness of local grape varieties. The first white was produced in 2024, a blend of indigenous varieties. The winery now have almost 5 hectares of vineyards of deep, cobbly, volcanic soil, rich in minerals, planted with Maratheftiko, Xynisteri, Spourtiko and Cabernet Sauvignon. The texture of the soil helps with drainage and ensures optimal grape development, while the Mediterranean climate favours the varieties planted, hot summers and mild winters with cooler evenings helping to preserve the acidity and freshness of the wines.

Sustainable farming practices are employed, maintaining the health of the land, ensuring the production of high-quality grapes. Every step of the process of winemaking, from crushing to ageing, is meticulously controlled. They also use solar energy to power the operations, reducing the carbon footprint. The vinification process is overseen by oenologist Apostolos Matamis.

2024 Pedoulas Winery, Marél, Xynisteri-Spourtiko, ABV

Fruity and fresh, the marriage of the two indigenous varieties, a one of a kind, combines their complementary characteristics, which are the maturity of the sugars from Xynisteri and the crisp acidity and low alcohol of Spourtiko. Young and lively, the co-vinification also yields an aromatic and tasty result with the fullness of Xynisteri and the youthfulness and vitality of Spourtiko. Light straw yellow colour, elegant and complex bouquet on the nose with ripe flowery and fruity aromas: pear, apricot, citrus, toasted hazelnut, acacia, honey and a pleasant mineral note. On the palate, it is dry, elegant, with a lively acidity, a solid structure and balance. It evolves well over the years. Ideal as an aperitif with oysters, raw fish, lobster, scallops, seafood, shellfish, crustaceans, seafood risottos, Asian dishes, and al fresco dining. €15.30

2024 Pedoulas Winery, Eléngo dry Rosé, ABV

A diverse blend of Maratheftiko, Cabernet Sauvignon and Grenache from a private vineyard at an altitude of 900m in Pedoulas. The vinification is done separately for the three varieties after destemming and cryo-extraction. After alcoholic fermentation, the wine stays on lees for two months. Bright, clear colour with rosé and salmon highlights. Gorgeous wine with charming aromatics, complex nose with intensity, red fruits and white peach, pink grapefruit and subtle mandarin orange, with more enticing aromas of watermelon, pomegranate, strawberry and tart cranberry. The mouth is exuberant, lightweight, lasting, delicious, lively, refreshing with velvety aftertaste. The red fruits prevail, there is a hint of sweetness in full harmony with the refreshing acidity, therefore giving an expressive aftertaste and a crisp finish. Combine with seafood, salmon dishes, vegetable platters, salads and a range of dishes. €15.30

2023 Pedoulas Winery, Loizias Maratheftiko, ABV

Oenologist Apostolos uses the integral vinification method in oak barrels for better and milder extraction and at the same time maximise aromatic expression. Deep purple black in colour with vibrancy, it sails out of the glass with scents of blackcurrant, fleshy, crushed blueberry, and blackberry, dried plum, sour cherry, hints of dried mint and violets along with subtle hints of vanilla. The wine is medium to full bodied, shimmering with gorgeous energy, with a wonderful richness and depth on the palate and firm, gentle tannins. The long, savoury flavours provide generosity to the persistent minty finish. This is a complex, satisfying, impeccably-made Maratheftiko to enjoy throughout the year with grilled beefburger, baked lamb or beef fajitas. €25.20

Contact: Andoniou Winery, Pedoulas, 99 445559, https://andoniou.wine/

Distributed by Cavaway