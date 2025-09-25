Police in Limassol and Paphos are on Thursday investigating two separate cases of online fraud, reported by two women aged 74 and 59 respectively, who lost up to €18,000.

The 74-year-old woman in Limassol reported that she had been scammed by an unknown individual on a social media platform, who talked her into making a number of bank transfers to a foreign account, amounting to €18,000.

The woman reported that the unknown person had convinced her she would be getting the money back soon, however this did not happen.

The 59-year-old said she had prepaid €1,070 in rent for a Paphos apartment through a website, however she later found out that the flat did not exist.

Subsequent attempts to communicate with the website failed.

Police investigations are ongoing.