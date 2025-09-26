Nicosia, 26 September 2025

IMR/University of Nicosia, with extensive expertise in research development in the Real Estate sector, has conducted a new comparative analysis highlighting the role and importance of online property listing platforms in Cyprus.

The study focused exclusively on active listings for sale, comparing data from three major platforms – BuySell, Bazaraki and Facebook Marketplace – covering all five districts of Cyprus as well as four key property categories: Apartments, Houses, Land/Plots, and Commercial Properties.

Data collection was carried out on a daily basis during the period 15–19 September, with the five-day average used for the final comparisons, ensuring the accuracy and reliability of the findings.

By measuring both the absolute number of listings and the relative market shares, IMR/University of Nicosia’s analysis provides the clearest picture to date of the structure of the online property sales market.

Strategic Implications

With more than 130,000 active property listings for sale on a daily basis during the study period, the online real estate market appears to be reshaping traditional property sales approaches.

Key Findings

Market Leadership: BuySell consistently holds between 70% and 80% of active listings for sale across all districts, securing a leading position, while Bazaraki maintains a share of 20% to 30% across the island’s districts.

Category Positions: BuySell commands over 80% market share in Commercial Properties and nearly 80% in Land/Plots. In the Apartment and Housing categories, BuySell holds the largest share at around 74%, while Bazaraki maintains a significant presence with approximately 25%.

Trends by District: Limassol and Nicosia are the largest and most competitive markets, recording an average of 40,000 and 20,000 total listings respectively, with BuySell holding the majority share. The lowest number of listings was recorded in Famagusta, with the average number of properties for sale exceeding 5,500, where the BuySell platform accounts for nearly 70% of listings.

