Deputy Minister of Tourism Kostas Koumis has held a series of important contacts in Paris in the framework of Cyprus’ participation in the IFTM 2025 tourism exhibition, through which it became clear that airline seats from the French market for 2026 are stabilising, while in terms of arrivals, stabilisation or even a slight increase is also expected.

According to a press release by the Deputy Ministry, Koumis, who was heading a Cypriot delegation, met with senior executives of tourism organisations and airlines that operate in Cyprus. Among the issues discussed were the course of the French market on the island in recent years, the degree of satisfaction of French visitors and the efforts made by the country’s tourism industry to upgrade and adapt the tourism product of Cyprus to the needs of French visitors.

“Through the contacts, it became clear that airline seats from the French market for 2026 are stabilising and will be at the same levels as this year, while in terms of arrivals, stabilisation or even a slight increase is also expected,” the press release says.

It also states that this exhibition is one of the largest and most historic professional exhibitions taking place in the international tourism industry.

Meanwhile, Koumis participated in a round table discussion, which was also attended by the DG of the French National Tourism Organization Adam Oubuih, the Deputy Ministers of Tourism of Egypt and the Dominican Republic Ahmed Youssef and Carlos Peguero respectively, as well as the Vice President of the National Tourism Organization of Colombia Luis Davila.