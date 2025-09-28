Cyprus wine exports increased by 3% in 2024, compared to 2023, amounting to €1.3 million, Minister of Energy, Commerce and Industry said on Saturday, while speaking at the opening of the annual Wine Festival in Limassol, on behalf of the President of the Republic.

According to an announcement from the Ministry, the USA, China, Israel, the UK and Australia are some of the major markets where Cyprus wine is gaining reputation and visibility.

The Minister, during his address at the festival, spoke of the longstanding wine-making tradition in Cyprus, originating from ancient times, and noted that special varieties make the Cypriot wines stand out.

He added that in modern times winemaking in Cyprus show remarkable progress, by employing modern methods and equipment. The results, the Minister continued, are international awards and distinctions for Cypriot wineries and the increase of wine exports.

Concluding, he reassured that winemakers receive continuous supports, especially following the disastrous wild-fires in Limassol, that affected mainly vineyards and wine-making villages.