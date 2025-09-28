Arsenal defender Gabriel headed a stoppage-time winner from a corner to secure his side a 2-1 Premier League victory over Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Sunday and close the gap on leaders Liverpool to two points with a stunning late show.

Arsenal climbed to second place in the table with 13 points from six matches while Newcastle are in 15th with six points from the same number of games.

Newcastle took the lead in the 34th minute when Nick Woltemade rose highest to meet a cross from a short corner and head into the net after Arsenal defender Cristhian Mosquera had needlessly given away the set-piece with a miscued back-pass.

The visitors were frustrated as they wasted several opportunities, but netted twice late on as Mikel Merino glanced in a header in the 84th minute, before Gabriel found the winner in the 96th.

Watkins breaks scoring drought as Aston Villa beat Fulham for first league win

Aston Villa secured their first Premier League win of the season as Ollie Watkins snapped his scoring drought to inspire a 3-1 comeback victory at home to Fulham on Sunday.

When Raul Jimenez headed Fulham in front from Sasa Lukic’s corner it looked like being another day of frustration for Unai Emery’s misfiring side but Watkins lifted the mood.

The England forward, without a goal in any competition this season, was sent clear by Lucas Digne in the 37th minute and he took a silky touch before flicking a finish over Bernd Leno.

Villa had managed only one goal in their opening five league matches, but they scored twice in the space of two second half minutes as they finally threw off the shackles.

John McGinn buried a low left-footed effort from the edge of the area in the 49th minute before Watkins turned provider, pulling back a pass for Emiliano Buendia to fire home.

Victory lifted Villa to 16th placed with six points while Fulham are 10th with eight points.