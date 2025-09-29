A research project using artificial intelligence (AI) to improve natural disaster risk assessment is nearing successful completion, the Eratosthenes Centre of Excellence announced on Monday.

The AI-Observer project, launched in October 2022 and scheduled to conclude on Tuesday, September 30, was described by the centre as a milestone.

It has strengthened the centre’s scientific capabilities by developing AI tools for earth observation, aimed at assessing the risks of natural disasters and supporting related educational activities.

The project focused on advancing technologies to evaluate environmental hazards such as earthquakes, floods, erosion, and wildfires, with results showcased on a dedicated platform.

Findings were presented on Friday, September 19, 2025, at the project’s final conference, held at the Innovation and Blue Economy Centre of the Limassol municipality.

More than 40 representatives from the public and private sectors, academia and the general public attended, allowing the Centre to present the results to a wide audience.

The event concluded with an open discussion among participants exploring future collaborations and ways to build on the project’s outcomes.

AI-Observer was funded by the Horizon Europe Twinning programme and carried out in strategic partnership with the German Research Centre for Artificial Intelligence, the University of Rome Tor Vergata, and the Cypriot company CELLOCK Ltd.