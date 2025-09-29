The autopsy of 34-year-old of Mohamed Al Ahmed, from Syria, who died after a traffic accident on Sunday in Limassol, revealed multiple severe injuries to his head and body, police said on Monday.

The autopsy was conducted by state pathologist Orthodoxos Orthodoxou, who determined that his death resulted from severe head injury and multiple injuries to the body and vital organs.

Police said that subsequent investigation revealed that at the time of the accident, the man was wearing a helmet, however it is possible that it was not properly fastened.

The incident took place around 12.30pm, when a 20-year-old woman, in her attempt to enter Ayios Athanasios Avenue from Kantara Street intercepted a motorcycle.

Al Ahmed was taken to a private hospital, where his death was confirmed.

The driver was subjected to an alcotest with zero indication and was arrested pursuant to a court warrant.

Police said that the woman was expected to be released later on Monday and will be charged at a later stage, upon the completion of the examinations.